Augusta County Judge Certifies Charge in Craigsville Homicide

A Lexington woman facing a first-degree murder charge will go before an Augusta County grand jury

An Augusta County General District Court judge certified the first-degree murder charge against 48-year-old Tina Kay Matheny Tuesday, August 1.

According to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, Matheny fatally stabbed 36-year-old Peggy Ann Woods in the neck outside of a Craigsville grocery store during a fight in March 2017. Woods died at the scene.

Matheny is set to go before an Augusta County grand jury on Monday, September 25.