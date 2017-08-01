Quantcast

Augusta County Judge Certifies Charge in Craigsville Homicide

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

A Lexington woman facing a first-degree murder charge will go before an Augusta County grand jury

An Augusta County General District Court judge certified the first-degree murder charge against 48-year-old Tina Kay Matheny Tuesday, August 1.

According to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, Matheny fatally stabbed 36-year-old Peggy Ann Woods in the neck outside of a Craigsville grocery store during a fight in March 2017. Woods died at the scene.

Matheny is set to go before an Augusta County grand jury on Monday, September 25.

  • Reported by Tara Todd

    Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005. If you would like to get in touch with Tara, contact her at ttodd@nbc29.com. She would love to hear your story!

