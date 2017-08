The Charlottesville Tom Sox have advanced to the Valley Baseball League championship series thanks to a 3-2 playoff win over Waynesboro Tuesday night to win that best-of-three series 2-0.

Tom Sox pitcher Rick Spiers struck out six batters and only gave up one earned run in six innings.

Charlottesville broke a 1-1 tie in the top of the 5th inning when Cole Migliorini blasted a solo home run. The Tom Sox never trailed after that adding one more run sixth inning.

Charlottesville's opponent in the VBL championship series is TBD.