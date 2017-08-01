Company Cancels Kessler’s Liability Insurance for Rally

NBC29 has confirmed white activist Jason Kessler’s liability insurance for his August 12 Unite the Right Rally in Emancipation Park has been canceled.

An agent with East Main Street Insurance Services says the certificate was canceled on July 28.

The city says Kessler’s event is a demonstration and not an event so insurance is not required, but if damages occur during the rally, Kessler would be liable.

NBC29 reached out to Kessler for comment, who replied via email with the following statement: