UVA Freshman QB Lindell Stone Impressing Coaches

UVa true freshman Lindell Stone is being groomed to be Virginia's second-string quarterback this season behind starter Kurt Benkert.

Stone had a decorated high school career, breaking every Woodberry Forest and Prep League career passing record.

Stone is doing a lot of watching and learning in UVa camp as Benkert gets most of the 11-on-11 reps in practice.

UVA freshmen are not allowed to talk to the media, but Stone's coaches are raving about him.

"For an incoming freshman, he's one of the smartest guys I've been around," said offensive coordinator Robert Anae. "And we're talking 30-something years of fall camps, He's one of the smartest to catch on. He's not mentally wrestling. The concepts flow really comfortably with him."

UVa quarterbacks coach Jason Beck says, "He's an intelligent kid who picks things up really fast, but he's also really dedicated an passionate about football. So he's always here, he's always working, he's always studying."

UVa starting quarterback Kurt Benkert says, "He's a sponge. He's always around asking questions, he's eager to learn, he's eager to see what I have done to help get me to this point and he just wants all the information and tips that he can take. He's fun, I like him a lot, he's going to be a good player."