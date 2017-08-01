Mustangs Ready to Play Fast

Jeff Lloyd is entering his third season as Monticello's head football coach.

"It finally feels like my school," says Lloyd. "Monticello has a proud tradition and last year we kind of let that tradition fall a little bit and we're trying to get back to our winning ways."

Monticello will look different in Jeff Lloyd's third season. He's installing a no huddle offense, so the Mustangs can play even faster.

"We have a lot of athletic lineman," says senior quarterback Kevin Jarrell. "That's what we're going to pride ourselves on this year is athleticism. I think we're going to be able to do it fairly quick."

Having the big three of Jerrick Ayres, Austin Haverstrom and Kevin Jarrell, certainly makes that transition easier.

"Now we have the maximum experience, we've been in the offense three years like you said," says senior corner and receiver Austin Haverstrom. "And we got the weapons, so we can do it."

How good can the Mustangs' offense be with all three of its top playmakers returning?

Jerrick Ayres says, "Really good. Some of us have been playing together, since we were small, so we know each other. We know our chemistry and how each other plays."

"Ever since we were little, we've been playing together, so I know them like the back of my hand," says Haverstrom.

"Sometimes Austin runs different routes than he's supposed to but I know where he's going to be on the field and I can get him the ball," says Jarrell.

Jarrell has been the starting quarterback all three seasons that Lloyd has been head coach.

"I've been blessed to coach two state players of the year at that position, and he's better than those kids," says Lloyd. A lot of people are interested in him. They haven't pulled the trigger and I don't know why because the kid is a flat player."

After a disappointing 2016, Lloyd says the returning seniors are bringing much more leadership to the Mustangs this year.

"Getting beat on a little bit provides fire and fuel for the other kids that come back that got beat on last year," says Lloyd.

"I think its just pushed us to work harder," says Jarrell. "Especially, during the summer. Guys are getting after it a lot more and understand that we don't want to have that feeling like we did at the end of last year."

"We got good senior leadership," says Haverstrom. "I don't think we'll be missing out on the postseason this year."