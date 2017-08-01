Augusta County Teachers Ready Classrooms at New Elementary Schools

Students in Augusta County will soon be starting the new school year in two brand new elementary schools.

Construction crews are wrapping up work on the $43 million pair of projects.

The new Riverheads and Hugh K. Cassell elementary schools replace two of the four schools the county closed in May as part of a plan to deal with declining enrollment and limited funds.

“It's been a long journey for us. But, it's been, I think, well executed and planned out well. So we're very excited about August 8th when our students come back,” said Augusta County Schools Superintendent Dr. Eric Bond.

Teachers began setting up their classrooms at the new school Tuesday, August 1.

“The end of last year was rough packing it all up, but it's been worth it unpacking everything here,” said Julie Turner. “Everything's new. New pencil sharpeners, new clocks, new desks. Everything new coming out of boxes.”

“I'm used to the older building, and just having to repair things as they go. So coming into this building is phenomenal,” Stephanie Lane said.

“It's really a dream come true being in the new building,” said Hugh K. Cassell Elementary School Principal Mindy Garber.

The principal proudly showed off the spacious school to NBC29. Classrooms are equipped with new technology, and for the first time, Cassell's classes are under one roof.

“We're all in the building together instead of in isolated pods. I think will help the whole feeling of community,” Garber said.

Lane said she's excited to see her students' faces when they walk through the doors for the first time.

“We want to make it beautiful for them and decorated nicely and just welcoming them here, because this is now their new home,” she said.

Students and parents will get to see inside the new schools for the first time starting with kindergarten orientation Wednesday, August 2.

Classes for all the other grade levels in Augusta County start on August 8.