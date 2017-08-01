Greenbrier Valley Airport Taking Bids for New Air Service

The feds have given more airports the green light to find a new commercial air service to replace ViaAir.

Last week, the Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport received approval to start finding a replacement air service.

On July 21, the Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport sent a letter to the Department of Transportation asking to reopen the bidding process to get a new service provider. This comes after months of complaints about the airline's unreliable service.

Now, Greenbrier Valley Airport in West Virginia also has the go ahead.

Bids for a new commercial air service to replace ViaAir at Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport are due by September 16.

ViaAir started service to from Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport to Charlotte, North Carolina last November.