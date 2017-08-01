Charlottesville Police Officer Discusses his Part in Saving a Man's Life

A Charlottesville police officer is sharing his story about how he and his team helped stop a man from jumping to his death Saturday, July 29.

The dramatic encounter occurred at around 7:15 a.m. on Saturday.

Officer Jose Sanchez was a key player in saving the 21-year-old man's life.

The man was threatening to jump off the building when officers arrived on scene and began talking him out of it.

Sanchez positioned himself behind him. He says he was well prepared to take action if needed.

He saw the man inching forward and heard him say over the phone "Tell my mom I love her; tell my mom I'm sorry.”

That is when he decided to leap forward and wrap is arms around the man's torso.

Other officers joined Sanchez and helped pull him to safety.

"I'm just proud to be a part of this police department and um the actions I took on this day it definitely goes a lot to show for my police dept. and the kind of training they give us the amount of confidence they instill in us...this is not an isolated situation, the men and women of the Charlottesville police department are constantly in high stress situations such as these,” Jose Sanchez, CPD.

The man was transferred to UVA hospital for treatment.

Sanchez says he's looking forward to playing a role in the man's recovery.

He's been with the Charlottesville police department for a little more than two years and says saving this man's life is definitely one of his proudest moments as an officer.