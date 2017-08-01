Western Albemarle Returns Experienced Team for 2017

The Western Albemarle football team went to the playoffs for the eighth year in a row last season, despite winning just four games.

Head coach Ed Redmond says, "Sometimes when you lose you learn a little bit about who you are as a program. You learn about who you are as an individual, both players and coaches."

With a 4-7 record last season, the Warriors didn't get the wins they would have liked, but they did get some experience.

WAHS returns returns twelve starters this year; six on each side of the ball.

Senior defensive lineman Luke Tenuta says, "We work hard with all the younger guys, and give them the tools they need to be successful here, and push them to where they need to be, and they push us back."

"It helps a lot, just because you don't have to teach the baby steps again," says senior QB Derek Domecq. "We can just go to the big picture. It's nice having a lot of guys coming back."

Domecq is one of twelve seniors on the team, and he quarterbacks a potent offensive attack.

"We're going to be running a spread offense, like we always do, and just try to pound it down people's throats," says Domecq. "It's fun, because you get a lot of plays, and a lot of touchdowns, hopefully. It's exciting."

Tenuta will be playing offensive line in addition to D-line this season, and the 6-foot-8 senior is starting to pile up the college scholarship offers.

"It feels good, it's exciting," says Tenuta. "You just got to work hard every day to keep going. It's kind of a Top Three right now, between West Virginia, North Carolina, and Central Florida. They're all at the top of the list."

Redmond is entering his sixth season as the Warriors head coach, and he says all of the players have the same goal.

"From experienced to non-experienced kids, the goal every day is to try and make improvements in our craft, playing the game of football," says Redmond. "If we continue to do that, we're going to be alright."