Lottery Winner Chuck Davis Back with UVA Football Team

UVa redshirt freshman wide receiver Chuck Davis is back with the UVA football team hoping to make his mark on the field.

Davis made headlines in late June when he won $100,000 playing the Virginia lottery.

Davis who is a walk-on and not on scholarship won the lottery playing the numbers from the license plate on his grandmother's car.

Davis bought the lottery ticket at a 7-11 near his home in Northern Virginia.

He told NBC29 how it all played out. Davis said he was driving his grandma's car after a workout when he decided to play the lottery at a 7-11.

Davis says, "Later that day my grandmother called me and she was like, grandson my tags came up. Your tags, what do you mean? Can you please go read the numbers of the Virginia lottery site so she did that and I read them to her and she said how do you know? I said granny this is the ticket I bought today. From that point on that day was just like a movie."

UVa quarterback Kurt Benkert says, "Well I saw on Instagram, wow he won 100 bucks, that's kind of cool, because I just went through it and somebody said that's 100-thousand. I went back and looked at the picture and said that's 100-thousand dollars. The first thing I asked him was how much did they take out for taxes."

Davis is back at UVa as a walk-on. Coach Bronco Mendenhall jokingly says, "Yeah, he's still a walk-on, and might stay that way now (laughing). No, don't say that."