Coach Chandler Rhoads Begins New Era in Madison County Football

For the first time in almost a half century someone without the last name Dean is the head coach of the Madison County HS football team

Chandler Rhoads is the new head coach. He takes over after Stuart Dean resigned in the offseason after 12 seasons. Dean took over for his father Eddie Dean who coached the team for 37 years.

Rhoads is just 27 years old. He spent the last two seasons at Madison as an assistant coach, but this will be his first job as a head coach.

Madison senior lineman Mike Jones says, "He's young and that's great because he has a lot of energy. He really invigorates the guys to push themselves and put out our best effort. I think he's a great coach for this program with a lot of rising young guys who can really look up to him and get a lot of inspiration."

Rhoads was a star quarterback at Clarke County High School years ago, so he's very familiar with the Bull Run District.

Rhoads says, "we're going to be a very disciplined team, we're going to be a very physical team, I'm big on the weight room and having our bodies in shape also mental discipline."

Madison must rebuild, having lost all but two starters on offense, including district player of the year, running back Isiah Smith. 6-foot-2 junior Elijah Lewis moves from receiver and is the team's projected dual-threat starting quarterback.

Lewis says, "Playing last year with Isiah, watching him do his little moves, I learned a little bit from him. I like to do a little bit of everything, throw, run, juke, run you over, I just like having fun out there."

The strength of the team may be in the trenches anchored by seniors Mike Jones and Jake Price.

Price says, "We just have to be tough, be smart, it's all mental, you just have to stay tough up front in the trenches."

Jones says, "Our main focus is to hit hard and hit fast and make sure we're playing 100 percent through the whole game, no breaks."

Roads says, "Right now we're really big on finishing, everything we do, consistency, effort wise throughout practice. Right now it's a young team and a young program and we're laying the foundation for what we want to do, that's how we're going to go about it is day by day."

Madison County finished the regular season last season with a 5-5 record. The Mountaineers won a first round playoff game before being eliminated in the second round.

Madison's season opener this season is at Luray on August 25th.