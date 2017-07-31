One Dead After 3-Car Crash in Albemarle County

One Dead After 3-Car Crash in Albemarle CountyPosted: Updated: Jul 31, 2017 08:50 PM
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -
Albemarle County police are investigating a deadly crash on Route 20 Monday.
Police say one person was killed in the three car crash around 4:30 Monday afternoon on Rt. 20 near Pebble Drive.
Police say the road was shut down for about three hours for the investigation. An accident reconstruction team was called in.
No further details have been released at this time; we will bring you updates as we get them.