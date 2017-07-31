New Staggered Issuance Schedule for SNAP Recipients to Take Effect September 1

New Staggered Issuance Schedule for SNAP Recipients to Take Effect September 1Posted: Updated:
Virginia Department of Social Services Press Release:
Beginning September 1, 2017, Virginia’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will implement a new staggered issuance schedule that may result in changes to the day some clients receive benefits moving forward. The new schedule is below.
|Case Number (not your EBT card number)
|August 2017
|September 2017 and after
|Case numbers ending in 0,1,2, or 3
|1st day of the month
|1st day of the month
|Case numbers ending in 4 or 5
|1st day of the month
|4th day of the month
|Case numbers ending in 6,7,8, or 9
|1st day of the month
|7th day of the month
“We are committed to ensuring our SNAP clients are aware of this change in advance of receiving their August benefits,” said Thomas Steinhauser, director of benefit programs for the Virginia Department of Social Services, “as this will assist them in properly planning for a possible delay in receiving their September benefits.” Families who will be potentially impacted by this change of schedule are encouraged to proactively plan their food shopping for the month of August. SNAP clients can call 2-1-1 to learn of food resources that might be available to supplement their needs during this transition to the new staggered issuance schedule.
SNAP recipients are encouraged to call the Enterprise Customer Service Center at (855) 635-4370 with any questions related to their benefit issuance date, particularly any changes that may be effective as of September 1.