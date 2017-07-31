Greene County Rescue Crews Save Trapped Puppy

A seven month old puppy in Greene County is safe thanks to the work of area firefighters.

Crews from Ruckersville Volunteer Fire Company responded to the call on Sunday, July 31.

Technical rescue teams from Ruckersville and Stanardsville had to use the Jaws of Life to free little Oakley after she got trapped in a culvert pipe.

Crews were eventually able to spread the pipe wide enough to get the puppy out.

Oakley was not hurt and is now back home with her family.

According to the Ruckersville Fire Company Facebook page, the puppy was in pursuit of a rabbit when she got trapped.