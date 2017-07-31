VDOT: Tree Trimming Will Close One Lane on Westbound Route 250

Drivers are being warned to expect delays this week as tree trimming crews work along a stretch of Route 250 in Albemarle County.

Westbound traffic on Route 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) will be reduced to one lane at Critzers Shop Road and Skyline Drive from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, July 31, through Friday, August 4.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the work will help improve drivers’ visibility in the area.