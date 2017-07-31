Quantcast

VDOT: Tree Trimming Will Close One Lane on Westbound Route 250

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

Drivers are being warned to expect delays this week as tree trimming crews work along a stretch of Route 250 in Albemarle County.

Westbound traffic on Route 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) will be reduced to one lane at Critzers Shop Road and Skyline Drive from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, July 31, through Friday, August 4.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the work will help improve drivers’ visibility in the area.

7/28/2017 Release from the Virginia Department of Transportation:

CULPEPER — Next week, motorists should plan for extra travel time and expect delays on westbound Route 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) in Albemarle County for tree trimming operations.

From 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, westbound traffic will be reduced to a single lane between Route 151 (Critzers Shop Road) and Skyline Drive while crews prune vegetation along the roadside to improve sight distance and ensure roadside signs are visible.

Updates and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. Local updates are also posted to Twitter.com/VaDOTCulp.