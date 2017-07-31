ACPS: Sales Tax Holiday for Qualified School Supplies, Clothing & Footwear This Weekend

07/31/2017 Release from Albemarle County Public Schools:



(ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Virginia) – The Virginia General Assembly has again approved a state sales tax holiday for purchases of school supplies, clothing, and footwear for students who will begin the new school year on Wednesday, August 23. School supplies that are $20 or less per item are eligible for the exemption, as are clothing and footwear that are less than $100 per item.



The exemption period will begin at one minute after midnight on Friday, August 4, and will end one minute before midnight on Sunday, August 6.



In addition to back-to-school supplies, the sales tax exemptions also apply for hurricane preparedness purchases and for energy-efficient appliances and water-saving items. For more information, including a list of items that qualify for the exemption, consumers can visit: https://www.tax.virginia.gov/virginia-sales-tax-holiday



All retailers who sell the exempt items are required to participate, and tax-exempt items are available to anyone shopping in the state.



There is no limit on the number of products that can be bought tax-free, as long as each one qualifies under the guidelines.



Online purchases of qualifying items also are tax-exempt during the sales tax holiday. More detailed program guidelines are available at https://www.tax.virginia.gov/sites/default/files/inline-files/2017-sales-tax-holiday-guidelines.pdf.



School supply lists can be found on the homepages of the division’s elementary and middle schools. Consumers also can call the office of the school their child will attend next month.