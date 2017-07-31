Charlottesville Regional Chamber Business Diversity Council Accepting Nominations for Vanguard Award

Release from the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce:



(Charlottesville, Virginia – July 31) The Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce today announced that the Chamber Business Diversity Council is now accepting nominations for the Chamber Business Diversity Council John F. Bell Sr. Vanguard Award.



The award will be presented at the 2017 Chamber Business Diversity Luncheon, which will be held Tuesday, September 19th, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center. Michel Zajur, Founder & CEO of the Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, will deliver the keynote address.



The Chamber Business Diversity Council established the Chamber Business Diversity Council John F. Bell Sr. Vanguard Award in 2015 to recognize an outstanding business person or individual who promotes diversity within the business community in our Greater Charlottesville community. The award is named in honor of John F. Bell Sr., a strong, determined and respected business leader and citizen who established successful businesses during a time when society wasn’t so welcoming to people of his cultural background. Previous recipients include Ms. Kaye Monroe (2015) and Forward Adelante Business Alliance (2016).



Nominations for the Chamber Business Diversity Council John F. Bell Sr. Vanguard Award will be accepted through Friday, August 18.



The Chamber Business Diversity Council was launched in January 2012 growing out of the City of Charlottesville’s Dialogue on Race, the chamber’s “Orange Dot Project”recommendations, chamber leadership and support from several leading chamber member enterprises.



The objective of the Chamber Business Diversity Council is to grow and support minority businesses by facilitating the startup of new businesses and the sustained success of existing businesses. CBDC’s strategy is to provide access to the greater Charlottesville business and non-profit community; to provide an advocating group to businesses and the foundations, governmental and non-profit customers/clients; and to provide a clearinghouse for creating new, sustaining existing, and nurturing longstanding relationships that lead to greater economic vitality.



The Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce is “dedicated to representing private enterprise, promoting business and enhancing the quality of life in our greater Charlottesville communities.” Founded in 1913, today the more than 1,200 chamber member and affiliate member enterprises employ more than 45,000 people in greater Charlottesville, representing an estimated total payroll of more than $1.75 billion a year.