CAT to Implement a New Service Schedule on August 5

Release from Charlottesville Area Transit:



Charlottesville, Virginia... 7/31/2017... On Saturday, August 5, 2017, Charlottesville Area Transit (CAT) will implement a new service schedule. As part of the update, CAT will make substantial changes to Route 4's schedule and Route 9's alignment. Several other routes will experience minor time point shifts and/or the relocation of select bus stops.



Passengers may download a digital copy of the new Rider's Guide at www.CatchTheCAT.org. Printed copies will be available on CAT buses, Friday, August 4, 2017.



Passengers who have questions about the upcoming route changes are encouraged to call 434-970-3649.



Detailed Summary of Service Adjustments



Route 2 will have two new bus stops. The first bus (#20123) stop will be located near the 5th Street and Cleveland Avenue intersection. The second bus stop (#20110) will be installed near the Exxon Service Station on Bent Creek Road. In addition, the Park & Ride bus stop on Avon Street Extended (#20083) will become an official time point.



Route 3 will also utilize Route 2's new bus stop (#20123) located near the 5th Street and Cleveland Avenue intersection.



Route 4 will experience a shift in service frequencies. In early May, CAT held three public meetings to solicit feedback from passengers about proposed changes to Route 4. Based on the feedback received at these meetings and from comments received via phone, mail, and email, CAT's proposed Option 2 was selected. More information about these meetings and the proposed options can be found here. In summary, Route 4 will have an increase in service frequency during the morning and evening commutes while midday and late night service will have a reduction in frequency. The new service schedule can be found here.



Route 6 will also utilize Route 2/3's new bus stop (#20123) located near the 5th Street and Cleveland Avenue intersection. In addition, two new bus stops (#16013 & #20147) will be added near Crescent Hall along the service drive between the building's entrance and the parking lot. The existing location will be discontinued. The change helps CAT avoid potential backups due to parked vehicles in the entrance drive.



Routes 7/12 will experience several stop adjustments. The current bus stop (#16389) near the intersection of Emmet Street and Massie Road in the southbound direction will move farther south to the University Transit Service's (UTS) bus stop. With the recent closing of Kmart, CAT will no longer serve the bus stop (#16531) located in front of the store. Instead, a new bus stop (#20134) will be installed near Whole Foods. Route 7 will use the new Hillsdale Drive Extension to reach Zan Road.



Route 8 will mimic Route 7's changes around Kmart.



Route 9 will experience an alignment adjustment and schedule modifications. In early May, CAT held three public meetings to solicit feedback from passengers about proposed changes to Route 9. Based on the feedback received at these meetings and from comments received via phone, mail, and email, CAT's proposed Option 1 was selected. More information about these meetings and the proposed options can be found here. In summary, Route 9 will add service to the new YMCA, West Main Street, and the Downtown Mall. Areas north of Kenwood Lane will no longer receive service. The route will operate seven days a week, an increase from the current six days a week. The new service map and schedule can be found here.



Route 10 will have a new bus stop added in the Pantops Shopping Center. The new bus stop (#20106) will be located near the Roses store. In addition, the departure times for Martha Jefferson Hospital will be shifted back by five minutes.



Route 11 will have one bus stop relocation. The bus stop (#18261) currently installed along St. Clair at Peartree Lane (east side of the road) will move closer to the Smith Street intersection.



No changes will occur on the Free Trolley, Route 1, and Route 5.