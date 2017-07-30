Torrian Gray Brings New Perspective to Redskins Secondary

Torrian Gray coached Kendall Fuller, while they were both at Virginia Tech

Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University is better known as Virginia Tech.

However; with defensive backs like Kam Chancellor, DeAngelo hall, Brandon Flowers and Kendall Fuller coming out of the program, Tech has been referred to as DBU [Defensive Back University] in the college football community.

Torrian Gray is also a big reason for that reputation.

The former NFL defensive back played for the Hokies before serving as their defensive backs coach for ten seasons.

Now Gray is with the Washington Redskins, and Fuller played a role in bringing Gray to Washington.

"I talked to Kendall and he had a lot of good things to say,” says head coach Jay Gruden. “He [was coached by] him at Virginia Tech and Kyshoen [Jarrett was] also. They both talked to me about him [Gray]."

"Obviously, I must of made some impression on those guys and things transpired and I'm coaching Kendall again,” says Gray.

Washington selected Fuller in the third round last year.

As a rookie, the former Hokie struggled due to injury, but this season he's healthy.

"He's got his coach with him, so he's definitely more comfortable than anyone else out here right now because he knows what to do,” says cornerback Josh Norman.

"Now he's playing [as] the Kendall that came into Virginia Tech, so its been fun to see him grow as a football player."

Gray's focus for the secondary is on the details and techniques of playing defensive back.

"That's just the type of coach he is,” says Fuller. “He's always going to harp on the little things and make sure we're doing everything fundamentally right."

"I want to be disciplined in everything I do because if I take a false step, I want to see how to correct that, says Norman. “He does a good job of teaching that to us."

"He has guys thinking differently than they did in year's past, says cornerback DeAngelo Hall. “As a corner, that's good. That's good to try and add different weapons to your tool box."

"The great thing is those guys are willing to trust me and try to some of the things that we're talking about,” says Gray. They're very high IQ guys that are buying into it, so its been a blast."