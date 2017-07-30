Hydraulic Road K-Mart Closes Its Doors

The doors opened one last time Sunday morning at the K-Mart on Hydraulic Road in Charlottesville.

The store first opened its doors in 1964. The parent company of K-Mart announced earlier this year that the Charlottesville location would be closing, along with 100 other K-Mart stores.

Many customers said they were said to see the store go.

"I'm sad about that because people need their jobs," said K-Mart shopper Assunta Walker. "This day and time, jobs are hard to come by, especially if you've been somewhere a long time and you've invested your time in it."

The store's closure will impact roughly 62 jobs.