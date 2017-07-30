Quantcast

Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport Taking Bids for New Air Service

Posted: Updated:
at Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport at Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

The Department of Transportation is taking bids for a new commercial air service  at Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport.

The airport requested a bidding process after announcing it no longer wants to use its current service, ViaAir. The airport commission says less than 50 percent of flights have operated as scheduled under ViaAir.

Bids are due by Sept. 16. So far, ViaAir has no comment.