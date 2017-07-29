Allen Ready to Prove Redskins Right

The Washington Redskins were looking to improve their defensive front this past off season.

They hired Jim Tomsula as their defensive line coach, but the biggest addition, and quite literally was six-three, 286-pounder Jonathan Allen.

Prior to the combine, many draft experts pegged the Alabama defensive tackle as a potential number one overall pick, but the Ashburn, Virginia native ended up sliding in the first round, and landed with Washington at pick 17.

Allen's durability came into question as he's had operations on both shoulders, and is missing cartilage there, which did scare off some NFL teams.

But Allen says he's not out to prove those franchises wrong.

"I'm here to prove the Redskins right for taking me, so what happened at the draft happened," says Allen. "There's nothing I can do about it now. I'm happy and blessed to be where I'm at right now, so I'm here doing what I can to improve on defense and win games."

"He's going to be a great addition for us for a long time," says head coach Jay Gruden. "Anytime you got a big guy that can rush as a three-technique, this day in age, especially third down. That's a huge benefit for us. He also is excellent against the run. I think he proved that at Alabama last year. He was kind of know as just a pass rusher after his junior year and then he came back his senior year and wanted to show people that he's a really good run defender and he did that. All-around defensive end and defensive tackle that's going to really help us."