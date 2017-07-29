Quantcast

Updated JSL Championship Scores Through Session 3

Posted: Updated:

The Jefferson Swim League Championships continued with Day Two action Saturday afternoon. The annual event is being held at Fork Union Military Academy for only the second time ever

Here are the most updated scores from Day Two:

Fairview - 1,889
ACAC - 1,824
Crozet Gators - 1,797
Boars Head Sports Club - 1,733.50
Fry's Spring Beach Club - 1, 642.50
City Swordfish - 1,405.25
Hollymead Hammerheads - 1,394.25
Farmington Country Club Frogs - 1,337.50
Lake Monticello Swim Team - 1,133.50
Key West Club - 1,130
GCC Tornadoes - 1,055.50
FAST - 888
Greene Hills Gators - 685.25
Louisa Gators - 580.50
Elks Swim Team - 512.50
Culpeper Country Club Barracudas - 456.25
Gordonsville Orcas - 205.50

  Reported by Wolf Gohlke

    Wolf joined the NBC29 News Team as sports reporter in June of 2014. Proud to be a Hokie, he graduated from Virginia Tech in May 2014. You can connect with Wolf via email and on Twitter.

