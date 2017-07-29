Fairview Wins 4th Straight Jefferson Swim League Championship

The Jefferson Swim League Championships continued with Day Two action Saturday afternoon. The annual event is being held at Fork Union Military Academy for only the second time ever

And for the fourth-straight year, Fairview won the JSL championship.

It was the Seahorses 26th title in the past 27 years as they take it with a final score of 2,395 points.

Crozet finished second with 2,285 points and ACAC finished third with 2,271 points