Fairview Wins 4th Straight Jefferson Swim League Championship

The Jefferson Swim League Championships continued with Day Two action Saturday afternoon. The annual event is being held at Fork Union Military Academy for only the second time ever

And for the fourth-straight year, Fairview won the JSL championship.

It was the Seahorses 26th title in the past 27 years as they take it with a final score of 2,395 points.

Crozet finished second with 2,285 points and ACAC finished third with 2,271 points

Fairview - 2,395
ACAC - 2,285
Crozet Gators - 2,271
Boars Head Sports Club - 2,102
Fry's Spring Beach Club - 2,027.75
Forest Lakes Swim Team - 1,792.75
Hollymead - 1,783.25
City Swordfish - 1,778.25
FCC Frogs - 1,680.25
Key West Club - 1,437
Lake Monticello Swim Team - 1,435
Glenmore Tornadoes - 1,226.50
FAST - 1,076
Greene Hills Gators - 883.75
Louisa Gators - 730.50
Elks Swim Team - 624.25
CCC Barracudas - 605.75
Gordonsville Orcas - 255.50

  • Reported by Wolf Gohlke

    Reported by Wolf Gohlke

    Wolf joined the NBC29 News Team as sports reporter in June of 2014. Proud to be a Hokie, he graduated from Virginia Tech in May 2014. You can connect with Wolf via email and on Twitter.

