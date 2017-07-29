Silverback Distillery Owner Hosts Republican Gubernatorial Candidate

Virginia’s Republican gubernatorial candidate made a unique campaign stop Saturday at a Nelson County distillery.

Denver Riggleman, the owner of Silverback Distillery, briefly ran for the Republican Party spot back in the fall.

Saturday, he hosted candidate Republican gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie and other guests at his business.

Riggleman's party was hosted with a tag line called, "The whiskey rebellion."

He and many voters in Nelson County want to see the next governor focus on small business growth and state taxes.

Gillespie says he believes all of this is achievable and wants to make Virginia become number one in economic growth.

“Our economic growth rate last year was six tenths of one percent. We're 39th out of 50 states in economic growth and I truly believe when it comes to job opportunity and economic growth that we should be the first in the nation,” said Gillespie.

20th District Delegate Dickie Bell and other special guests also attended the party to support Gillespie.