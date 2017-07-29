Vic So'oto Connecting with 'Hoos in First Year as Defensive Line Coach

Vic So'oto took over for Ruffin McNeil as defensive line coach this season after McNeil joined the Oklahoma coaching staff

The game of football has had a lot of changes over the years.

"The only real thing lasting from the roots of football is the offensive and defensive line play, and I take pride in that," says UVa defensive line coach Vic So'oto.

Vic So'oto certainly has football roots.

He's a second cousin of Junior Seau and played for Bronco Mendenhall at BYU until 2010.

But So'oto had to change in order to become a coach.

On Saturday, Bronco Mendenhall was asked if he saw a future coach in So'oto when he coached him at BYU.

"Just the opposite," says Mendenhall. "Vic was one of those players that...well his wife and I call him, most improved. Where he started and how he started and who he became, so there was natural leadership. It was just the direction it was going, that was the issue."

"I was a little rough around the edges," says So'oto. "Coach Mendenhall in his way that he does with everybody gets to your core and helps change you into something better."

Now, So'oto is trying to make the 'Hoos better as he takes over for Ruffin McNeil as the defensive line coach.

McNeil left Virginia to join Oklahoma's coaching staff this past June.

"He connects with us better than coach Ruff ever did," says Sophomore defensive tackle Juwan Moye. "Coach Ruff was a great coach. He'll tell you that he mentored Vic last year. Vic was his graduate assistant, so they have a lot of things that are in common."

Sophomore defensive tackle Eli Hanback says, "Coach Vic is a little younger, so he can joke around with us and be a little more playful, but when its time to get down to business, he gets down to business. No playing games."

Another thing so'oto brings is NFL experience.

During his four year career, he played for the Packers, Raiders, Redskins, Cardinals, Saints and Steelers.

"Its a big thing," says Moye. "When you have a guy that's done it and played the position and he's been through it. He's played with the same head coach. He understands the scheme of the defense. You have a lot of respect for him. You believe in what he tells you. Its easy to trust him."

So'oto says, "Being in rooms with Mike McCarthy, being in rooms with Rob Ryan and [I] pull from those experiences to try and get them the cleanest, clearest picture and relate to all those guys in the room. Hopefully, its working and it sounds like it is, but it really comes down to putting whatever is in my head in their heads."