Charlottesville Health Care Offers Free Screenings

Dr. Marcus Martin, professor of emergency medicine at the University of Virginia

Health providers in the Charlottesville and Albemarle County communities hosted the 10th annual Charlottesville Health Fair Saturday.

The event offered free eye and hearing exams, blood pressure screenings, and mammograms to attendees.

High school student athletes were also able to get their yearly sports physicals completed.

“Neighbors are helping neighbors, volunteers are here, about 150 giving their time on a Saturday where they could be doing something else. People are enjoying themselves and are learning from each other and ultimately we want to see a healthier community,” said Dr. Marcus Martin, professor of emergency medicine at the University of Virginia.

The event was sponsored by UVA Health, Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, and other local health providers.