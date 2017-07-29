Albemarle County Nonprofits Donate Bikes to Kids

A special group of kids got to take new bikes home Saturday, thanks to nonprofits in Albemarle County.

The Big Give is put on by Charlottesville Dogwood Foundation and the Children's Health Improvement Program.

Twenty-seven were selected to receive new bikes, helmet, sneakers, and school supplies for the fall.

The nonprofits teamed up with area groups like the Seminole Trail Fire Department, Kona Ice, and more.

“This morning when we started we have 27 bikes lined up - you can see the children riding their bikes. We have a bounce house over here, we have a photo booth, we have the Albemarle Sheriff’s Office here with one of their cars,” said Jenne Garrett of the Charlottesville Dogwood Foundation.

The Charlottesville Dogwood Foundation and Children’s Health Improvement Program work to improve children’s health outcomes in central Virginia.

They hope to host a similar event closer to the school season in the fall.