SURJ Holds Training Session on Ways to Be More Inclusive

A Charlottesville activist group held a training session Saturday, teaching attendees different ways to be more inclusive.

Showing Up for Racial Justice (SURJ) hosted an all day workshop at the Central Branch of the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library in Charlottesville.

Virginia Commonwealth University’s assistant professor in gender, sexuality, and women’s studies, Archana Pathak, led the event.

“In general, we want a society in which all people are treated with respect and equity,” Pathak said.

To work towards that goal, SURJ is teaching the community ways to be more inclusive through public workshops.

“Lots of people are at a place where they see disproportionate realities for people, but they don't understand how they can be a part of that,” said Matthew Owens, SURJ educational organizer.

“I think so many of us have the desire of justice and inclusion and don’t always know how to make that happen and so, workshops like these offer us a chance to think about how to go from the things that we hope for and consider to the ways in which we can actually act,” Pathak explained.

Saturday’s workshop employed theatre techniques to get attendees interacting with each other and practicing inclusive behaviors.

“We look at how we can use interactive theatre to help us think about how we can engage with and practice, really be in our bodies as we do this work. So, we use improv, we use role playing,” said Pathak.

The goal of workshops like this one is that attendees take what they have learned and implement it into their everyday lives and also teach others.

“One, I want them to look in the mirror, keep looking in that mirror, and practicing for themselves and, two, to share it in their own communities and take it outward,” Pathak said.

Pathak said that nothing is going to be accomplished in just one eight hour workshop and that Saturday’s attendees need to take what they learned today and put it into action.