CPD Arrest Charlottesville Man for Allegedly Sexually Assaulting a Minor

A Charlottesville man is behind bars after reports of a sexual assault involving a juvenile.

24-year-old Terik Armonte Chisholm was identified as the alleged offender. He faces two felony charges stemming from the incident.

Chisholm is currently at the Albemarle Charlottesville regional jail, without bond.

If you have any information related to the case, you're asked to call Crimestoppers at 434-974-4000