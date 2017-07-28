CPD Arrest Charlottesville Man for Allegedly Sexually Assaulting a Minor

CPD Arrest Charlottesville Man for Allegedly Sexually Assaulting a MinorPosted: Updated:
A Charlottesville man is behind bars after reports of a sexual assault involving a juvenile.
24-year-old Terik Armonte Chisholm was identified as the alleged offender. He faces two felony charges stemming from the incident.
Chisholm is currently at the Albemarle Charlottesville regional jail, without bond.
If you have any information related to the case, you're asked to call Crimestoppers at 434-974-4000
Charlottesville Police Department Press Release:
On June 8, 2017, the Charlottesville Police Department began an investigation into a report of a sexual assault involving a juvenile victim. Investigators were quickly able to identify Terik Armonte Chisholm, 24 years of age, of Charlottesville, Virginia, as the alleged offender.
On July 27, 2017, Chisholm was charged with one felony count of Object Sexual Penetration (VA Code 18.2-67.2) and one felony count of Aggravated Sexual Battery (VA Code 18.2-67.3). He is currently being held without bond at the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.
If anyone has information related to this case, please call Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000 or Detective R.W. Cole at (434) 970-3265.