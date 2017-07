The annual Jefferson Swim League championships got underway Friday morning at Fork Union Military Academy.

It's only the second time the JSL championships have been held at FUMA. The event continues throughout the day Friday and all day Saturday.

Friday's morning session featured kids 5 to 8 years old from the 18 teams competing.

Here's the standings after the completion of one full day of events:

Fairview 1402.5

Crozet Gators 1336

ACAC 1321

Boars Head 1276

Fry's Spring 1240

Hollymead 1069.25

City 1050.5

Forest Lakes 1012

Farmington 929.25

Lake Monticello 901.5

Key West Club 798

Glenmore Country Club 772.5

FAST 727

Greene Hills Gators 559

Elks 337.25

Culpepper Country Club 297.25

Gordonsville Orcas 162