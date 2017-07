Our Lady of Peace Facing Multimillion Dollar Lawsuit

A senior living community in Albemarle County is facing a multimillion dollar lawsuit. It comes from a 2013 rape case that happened at the facility.

Our Lady of Peace is fighting a $2.3 million lawsuit after one of the caretakers was found guilty of raping an 85-year-old resident.

Now, motions are underway for a jury trial set to begin in a few weeks.

Martin Matthews Martin was sentenced to 22 years in prison in 2015 after he was found guilty of raping resident Gertrude Austin.

Austin has since passed away, but the plaintiff representing her claimed in court Friday that Our Lady of Peace is at fault with several counts of negligence. Those counts include items like improper employee training, failure to protect residents, and hiring Martin in the first place.

The judge is currently looking into four motions involving witness experts in the case. The judge's verdict on those motions will be determined Wednesday, August 2.

A jury trial is anticipated to be underway within three weeks.