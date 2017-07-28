Quantcast

Motorists should Expect Delays on Avon Street in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Drivers can expect a detour in another part of Charlottesville starting Monday, July 31.

Avon Street at Monticello Avenue will be closed to south bound traffic beginning at 9 a.m. 

Crews will be repairing a water main valve.

A detour will be in place to direct traffic around the work zone.

Crews are expected to be finished that same day.

The closure could last longer though if more work is needed.

  • Reported by Spencer Burke

    Spencer joined the NBC29 news team in August 2015 as a general assignment reporter after graduating cum laude from Syracuse University. You can reach Spencer via email or Twitter

