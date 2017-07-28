Motorists should Expect Delays on Avon Street in Charlottesville

Drivers can expect a detour in another part of Charlottesville starting Monday, July 31.

Avon Street at Monticello Avenue will be closed to south bound traffic beginning at 9 a.m.

Crews will be repairing a water main valve.

A detour will be in place to direct traffic around the work zone.

Crews are expected to be finished that same day.

The closure could last longer though if more work is needed.