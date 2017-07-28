West Main Street Construction will Cause more Delays for Motorists

Construction on Charlottesville’s busy West Main Street will not be slowing down any time soon.

During the day, a six-story apartment complex called "The Standard" and a nine-story hotel called "The Autograph" are being constructed in the area.

At night, road work is underway with steel plates, which will limit traffic to one lane.

The changes are having big effect on pedestrians.

"The annoyance I find is that all the old trails are gone, the old bike paths, the old steps; the old ways you could go," said Charlottesville resident Jehermie Dimmick.

West Main Street through the intersection of Jefferson Park Avenue will be closed Friday, August 4 through Sunday, August 6 for road construction.