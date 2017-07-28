Charlottesville Groups Send Out 'Call to Action' Against Upcoming Rally

A Charlottesville is reaching out to people across the country to stand together in response to the upcoming Unite the Right rally at Emancipation Park.

Solidarity Cville is hoping to encourage folks to participate in several days’ worth of events to counter Jason Kessler's rally in support of the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee.

The group is hosting a Call to Action from August 11-13 to #DefendCville. The website for the event asks for participants to, "Bring your friends, bring your skills, bring your voices, we are deeply grateful for every offer of support."

Kessler, a self-described white activist, says he expects hundreds of people to rally at Emancipation Park from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, August 12.

Flyers for Kessler’s event claim several alt-right leaders will be speaking at the rally, including; National Policy Institute President Richard Spencer, Right Stuff founder Mike “Enoch” Peinovich, Traditionalist Worker Party co-founder Matthew Heimbach, and internet personality Anthime "Baked Alaska” Gionet.

Solidarity Cville is made up of people and groups like Charlottesville SURJ (Showing Up for Racial Justice) and Black Lives Matter. Organizers for the Call to Action weekend say they plan to stand up to people supporting the Lee statue.

"If Charlottesville can mobilize, communities across the country can mobilize. This is happening here, this is happening elsewhere and we are inviting anyone who feels called to join us to come and defend Charlottesville from this onslaught of white supremacists, terrorists and violence," said Charlottesville SURJ member Mimi Arbeit.

"Charlottesville can be the blueprint for the fight against fascism and racism, the uprising of fascism that we see in this current administration that cannot be ignored by the public," said David Straughn with Black Lives Matter. “The Unite the Right rally that’s going on August 12th is just the tip of the iceberg of the white supremacy.”

Members of these groups have asked the city to revoke Kessler's permit to hold the rally. They are also demanding Charlottesville remove the Lee statue, as well as the statue of Confederate General Thomas Johnathon “Stonewall” Jackson in Justice Park, immediately.