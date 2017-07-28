John Montelus and Brandon Pertile Look to Bolster Virginia's O-Line

After a 2-10 season, the biggest lesson Bronco Mendenhall says he learned in year one is that the 'Hoos need to practice playing more football.

Mendenhall says, "We'll play and we'll play and we'll play and then when we want to change it up, we'll play some more, and on our off day. We probably won't have an off day. We'll play, and then to just change things up, we'll play some more, and if we really want to get after it then we'll play."

Another reason the 'Hoos are playing a lot more football in Mendenhall’s second season is because they have a lot more depth heading into this year.

However, Virginia did lose some depth on the offensive line.

On Friday it was announced that guard Jack McDonald is out two weeks after having his knee scoped

But the 'Hoos did add more depth to the offensive line on Friday with the arrival of graduate transfers John Montelus and Brandon Pertile.

"We're guys coming in to do the same thing,” says Pertile. “We're brand new guys trying to earn a spot. We're trying to take this team back where it needs to be. In bowl games."

"I want to have an impact on a team, so I saw the chance of starting here and I feel like I'm going to have a great impact for this team,” says Montelus.

Pertile transferred from Oklahoma State.

The six-four, 315-pounder is viewed as a tackle.

Montellus comes from Notre Dame.

He's best suited for guard.

Offensive line coach Garret Tujague revealed the six-four, 310-pounder also has some other unique skills.

Tujague says, "I don't know if you've ever seen him dance but you should ask him to dance for you. He's got great soft feet."

"I played basketball freshman year of high school, so I was a little skinnier than this,” says Montelus. I was light on my feet before and even though I gained all this weight, I'm still light on my feet."

Montellus played in a pro style offense with the Irish and says it will take some time to adjust to the Cavaliers’ spread attack.

Pertile has already played in a spread, while at Oklahoma State.

"I like to pride myself on being nasty and aggressive,” says Pertile. “I think I can bring that to the table. A block is not done until he's on the ground, so that's just how I play, no matter what."

The 'Hoos are hoping that both graduate transfers can earn starting spots this Fall.

"We came here to start obviously and of course they emphasize that every day,” says Montelus. “They want us to work hard. They still want us to compete. They want us to work hard and they want us to earn that starting role."

Tujague says, "One famous man once said, 'everyone has a plan until you get punched in the mouth,' so I'm looking forward to seeing them get hit in the mouth and see how they react to that."