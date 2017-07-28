Daikin Corporation Offering a Reward for Information about a Theft

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -
An Augusta County company, which had thousands of dollars of metal stolen from its property, is now offering a cash reward.
Daikin Corporation is offering $1,000 for anyone help with the investigation.
Authorities say on the morning of July 2 someone used a piece of heavy equipment to smash through a fence at the Daikin Corporation in Verona, which was then used to haul away thousands of dollars of scrap metal. .
If you have any information call crime stoppers at 1-800-322-2017.