Orange County Sheriff's Office Investigating Vandalism at Lake of the Woods

Release from the Orange County Sheriff's Office:



Sometime during the evening hours of July 25 and July 26, 2017, unknown persons vandalized several vehicles and private property on numerous streets inside Lake of the Woods. In addition, several thefts from vehicles occurred and a bicycle was stolen.



The vandalisms mostly consisted of rocks being thrown through vehicle windows as well as property damage to a water spicket at Sweet Briar Pavilion and a solar light.



A GPS, some money, cell phones and a bicycle have been reported stolen.



The Orange Sheriff’s Office, with the help of Lake of the Woods Security, has been working on these vandalisms and thefts since approximately 7 a.m. on July 26.



At this time, the stolen bicycle has been recovered and there are known suspects.



The areas of Lake of the Woods affected are: Liberty Blvd, Constitution Blvd, 3000 block of Lakeview Pkwy, Yorktown Blvd, Wilderness Drive and the Sweet Briar Pavilion.



The investigation is still on going.



The sheriff’s office asks that residents of Lake of the Woods keep their vehicle doors locked, keep motion lights active and please report any suspicious activity to the Sheriff’s Office.



Anyone with information concerning these vandalisms or thefts are asked to call the Orange Sheriff’s Office at (540) 672-1200 or private message us on our Facebook page.