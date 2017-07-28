Charlottesville Judge Delays Decision on Bond for Wellbeloved-Stone

A Charlottesville High School teacher charged with possession of child pornography appeared in court Friday morning.

Richard Alan Wellbeloved-Stone, 56, was arrested after police executed a search warrant at his house on Cottonwood Road Tuesday, July 25.

Wellbeloved-Stone appeared via video conference in Charlottesville General District Court Friday, July 28. The judge delayed a decision on his bond until he is able to hire a lawyer.

The prosecutor in the case says the investigation is ongoing, and is in conjunction with the Department of Homeland Security.

Authorities say a victim has been identified, and that more charges could be brought against Wellbeloved-Stone.

Charlottesville City Schools announced Thursday, July 27, that Wellbeloved-Stone has been a teacher for the school division since 2002, but he is now suspended.

Wellbeloved-stone is scheduled to appear in court on September 28.