Augusta County Sheriff's Office Investigating Commercial Burglary

Release from the Augusta County Sheriff's Office:

On July 27th , Deputies with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Food Lion in the Orchard Hill Shopping Center for a report of commercial burglary.

At approximately 12:46 a.m. on 27 July 2017, an individual forced entry into the business, forced opened an ATM machine and removed the cash.

The crime was recorded by the store’s video surveillance cameras. Based on the video, the suspect appears to be a male. He wore a dark colored mask, a white long sleeve shirt, dark colored cargo pants, black boots and gloves.

If anyone can assist in identifying the suspect in this case please contact Inv. Dave Browning at the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (540) 245-5333, or Central Shenandoah Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-2017.