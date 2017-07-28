Following Election, Fewer People are Buying Guns in Virginia

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) - Fewer people are buying guns in Virginia.

The Daily Press reports gun sellers have conducted 10 percent fewer background checks so far in 2017 compared to the same time period last year.

Experts say the decline follows a Republican being elected to the White House opposed to a Democrat. Johns Hopkins public health professor Cassandra Crifasi said fears have fallen over whether gun regulations will increase.

The 12-month period leading up to the 2016 presidential election was a different story. Federal background checks jumped about 20 percent in Virginia.

Gary Dohey, owner of Hilton Sport & Hobby Shop in Newport News, said few gun owners, if any, are surprised. He told the newspaper that "it's hardly worth writing about."

