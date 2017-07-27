Shenandoah Valley CASA Looking for Volunteers

Juan Pablo Molina, executive director for CASA in the Shenandoah Valley

CASA for Children in the Shenandoah Valley

The Shenandoah Valley Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for Children is in need of volunteers.

Volunteers at CASA work to advocate for abused and neglected children who have been removed from their homes.

CASA serves a large area including Harrisonburg and Lexington.

The organization currently has 50 child advocates, but CASA Executive Director Juan Pablo Molina says they need 150 to meet the needs of the community.

"We're serving a hundred children a year, we need to be serving 300 children a year. To reach that number, we need to grow our volunteer body,” Molina explained.

Volunteers must be 21 years old, pass screening, and complete training.

The next training session begins August 1.

