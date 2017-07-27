Quantcast

Augusta Health Introduces Improvements to Help Deaf, Hard of Hearing

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Augusta Health has taken some steps to better serve a certain part of the community.

For the past 18 months, Augusta Health has been working with the deaf and hard of hearing community to find out what the hospital could do better.

On Thursday, they introduced some of those improvements which included acquiring an interpreter during the registration process and enlarging video remote interpreting equipment

"We are a community hospital, and we are all about meeting the needs of our patients, and when we're not doing something that the patients feel like we could be doing better, then we seek their input in that and that's how we've been able to enhance and improve our services,” said Beth Chadwell of Augusta Health.

Augusta Health also increased staff education and training to raise awareness for the needs of the deaf and hard of hearing community.

