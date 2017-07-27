Albemarle County Holds Open House on Rio Road-Route 29 Intersection Development

Albemarle County held an open house Thursday night for the community to learn more about three refined design concepts for the future of the area around the Rio Road and Route 29 intersection.

The meeting, held at the Albemarle County Office Building, allowed people to share their feedback on design plans.

The plans were a product of community input from this past spring.

"This is a plan for kind of the long-term future or vision for that area. Assuming that change happens, properties redevelop over time, so what should be the vision for that redevelopment over time?" explained Vlad Gavrilovic of Renaissance Planning.

Feedback from Thursday’s open house will be shared with both the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors and the Albemarle County Planning Commission.

The county’s board and planning commission be deciding which design plan will move ahead for further study through the fall.