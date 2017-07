Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women (Photo Courtesy of the VA Dept. of Corrections)

The Virginia Department of Corrections has confirmed that two inmates have died in a central Virginia jail.

The deaths occurred at the Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women in Troy.

Officials say 70-year-old Carolyn Liberto died on Friday, July 21.

Deanna Niece, 38, died Tuesday, July 25.

The Virginia Department of Corrections says the medical examiner will determine the cause of deaths.