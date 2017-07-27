Skyline Drug Task Force Arrests Greenville Couple

A Greenville couple is behind bars, facing charges stemming from a drug investigation.

The Skyline Drug Task Force seized about 3 ounces of meth from a motel room in the 3500 block of Lee Jackson Highway where investigators say Ronnie and Susan Williams were living with a child.

Ronnie Williams, 42, is charged with manufacturing, sale, or possession of a controlled substance and child abuse.

His wife, 39-year-old Susan Williams, is charged with abuse and neglect of a child.

The investigation remains ongoing.