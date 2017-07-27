UVA Helping Lead International Effort to End SIDS

The University of Virginia is helping to lead an international effort to end sudden unexpected infant death syndrome. It hopes that a set of new global research priorities will help tackle the issue.

Sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) is the leading cause of death among infants older than one month old. The U.S., Australia, and England spearheaded a project to help prevent SIDS and other sleep related deaths in infants.

The project is the first to bring together professionals and bereaved family members from 25 countries to develop the top 10 priorities for tackling SIDS.

Some priorities include understanding the role genetics might play, taking a look at how environmental factors play a role, and conducting further research on abnormal or immature brain anatomy and physiology.

"In the U.S. and in other countries, some of the agencies that support research for SIDS and other sudden infant deaths have been cutting back on their funding saying that rates of SIDS have gone down. But again, we still see significant numbers of these deaths and we don't wanna stop the research,” said Dr. Fern Hauck of UVA Professional Family Medicine.

In the U.S. almost 4,000 babies die suddenly and unexpectedly each year. That number is down by more than 50 percent since the launch of the Back to Sleep Campaign in the 90’s.

Researchers still don't know exactly what causes sudden unexpected infant deaths, but the American SIDS Institute says it's calling on donors and research funders to help beat sudden infant death syndrome.