Trees on Charlottesville Downtown Mall are Dying, City Officials Need Solutions

The shade and comfort from trees on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall might become a thing of the past.

Many of the trees are dying and city and park officials are looking for solutions.

This downtown dilemma has park officials and tree experts deciding what to do next as these trees approach a 41st birthday.

Business owner Ludwig Kuttner says the trees on the downtown mall bring people to his stores.

"The bigger trees give us shade, so to cut all the trees and start all new. We're talking about 20 years before it becomes nice,” Kuttner.

City park officials are looking at three options:

Removing all the trees and replacing them with newer, healthier trees.

Taking out only the trees that aren't salvageable

Leaving the trees as is, and using heavy duty methods to maintain them.

Park officials are requesting the public’s input on this matter.

Chairman of the Charlottesville Tree Commission, Paul Josey, is against the remove and replace option.

"There's one strategy that would be to replace them all at once, and they all grow at the same time. That would be very damaging to businesses, to the comfort on the mall,” said Paul Josey, Chairman of the Charlottesville Tree Commission.

Regardless of the option chosen, the downtown mall won't be shut down at any point during this revamp