Charlottesville Leaders Working to Plan Unity Cville Events

Charlottesville city leaders are currently working to line up events to unite the Charlottesville community on August 12.

On August 12, white activist Jason Kessler will hold a “Unite the Right” rally in Emancipation Park.

Charlottesville City Council says it is planning more Unity Cville events similar to ones that were held on July 8 during the Ku Klux Klan rally.

A concert at the Sprint Pavilion and other similar events will take place on August 12.

”For some folks, the idea of actually confronting the hateful messages that are coming into our community is very important to them,” said Kristin Szakos, Charlottesville City Council member. “There are other events that are really about celebrating the diversity and kind of acceptance and unity that is Charlottesville.”

Events are currently still in the planning phase but once they are finalized, NBC29 will bring you the details.