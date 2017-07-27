Redskins Kickoff Training Camp in Richmond

Redskins training camp in Richmond kicked off Thursday with quarterback Kirk Cousins getting ready to play on a one-year, franchise tag contract and right tackle Morgan Moses set to prove he's worthy of a 5-year deal reportedly worth 42.5 million.

Moses, a former University of Virginia standout, signed his new contract two months ago making him the highest paid right tackle in the game.

"It's definitely an accomplishment but what comes with that is everybody knows you just got the contract and there's a big target on your back", says Moses. "So for me this year is to just continue to focus on the technique and polishing things and trying to be the best that I can be every day."

This is the fifth year that Redskins training camp is being held in Moses' hometown of Richmond.

"It's definitely special. Every time I step on the field I see my parents, family, friends that I went to school with, so being able to have this in Richmond, having these people come out here like this, it's definitely a big deal for the city," says Moses.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins says about his offensive line, "We love our group of guys, they got a great identity going with the Hogs 2.0 and the work they do together in the summer and the experience they've built now. That's a great comfort to a quarterback, I can't say it enough, big reason why I love being here, coming to training camp is to be able to play with those guys on the offensive line."

Cousins also talked about playing on a one-year franchise tag contract for the second straight season. "So the question is what have I learned going through a one-year contract from last year and now doing it again this year. I talk about building reps, and trying to get better going through reps and I certainly have reps now playing on a one-year deal so that helps. All we have to do, all I have to do, all anybody with a one-year deal has to do is focus on winning football games and if you do that, they'll be plenty of opportunities down the road."

The Redskins kickoff the regular season September 10th at home against the Eagles.